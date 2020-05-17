Louis Edward "Lou" Mueller
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mueller, Louis Edward "Lou" 92, May 12, 2020. A Mass and Celebration of Lou's Life to be announced at a later date. For more info, see Schrader.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 16, 2020
We had such a good time that day I will cherish it forever<br />
You are a great man and I am so proud to know you , I was so proud to work for you and Pat and blessed to know you both and family,you will be dearly missed.
Tracy Smith
May 16, 2020
Dad loved to wear his kilt
Life with you was always a party.
Christine
Daughter
May 15, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of such a great person. We're sharing your sorrow. We had lots of good times with Lou at blacksmith events. He was very talented and willing to share.
Bess & Maurice Ellis
Friend
May 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. He was a good man and a great storyteller. He will be missed.
Dennis Petty
Friend
May 15, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle Lou.
Laura (Botts) Petty
Friend
May 15, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Kezele
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your families loss. What an awesome man he was and what an impact he had on others. Prayers for you all. Love Vicki Stackpole , Assistance Home Care
Vicki Stackpole
Friend
May 15, 2020
Dear Pat, Christine, Karen, Lisa, Greg, Richard, Bruce, and Jeffry

I arrived at home after a long day at late afternoon, and received Christine message I did not feel good to start writing to you, I cried for about an hour.
First: Let me offer my condolences to you all, and all grand children, and great grandchildren, and all in loss.

I was privileged to be introduced to Lou and your family in the summer of 1986.
My relationship with Lou, and by extension with the entire family as follows:
1- As a business associate of John 2- He became my friend, and mentor 3- I became his business confidant and sounding board 4- I became his adopted extension of your family to the point that my daughters call him Grandpa Lou.

When I lost my father in 1997 he me home and we drank.

My loss in comparison to yours is insignificant, I lost a real friend that cannot be replaced.
I have traveled to many places, and have meet many people, I have yet to meet anyone like him.

Your adopted son, and brother Mohammad
Mohammad Massoudnia
Friend
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.He was a great example of humanity. RIP Lou.
Ed and Lynn Levey
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Kimberly Smeehuyzen
Friend
May 15, 2020
Your grandfather left a beautiful legacy of which your family can be proud.
Tom and Peggy Dougherty
May 14, 2020
Lou was a great man and a mentor, he was one of the greatest engineers machinists thinkers entrepreneurs that I have ever met. His talents were multi faceted and he could do anything he set his mind to. The world has lost a great man,
Jim Long
Coworker
May 14, 2020
Lou,
I will never forget you. I have always thought of you as great mentor. The opportunity to work with you shaped my life from that moment. You taught me so many things that I have carried with me all these years. From the machinist trade to lessons of life. Thank you.
I have not seen you in a while, but think of you often. When I do it is hard to not see you going between your forge and one of the many anvils that all came with a story. Who knew there were so many different hammers! You took the time to show me why and how they all did a different job.
Memories of you running around Strassenfest in your lederhosen when I was just a kid bring a smile and a chuckle.
You always had something to say to me that would make me laugh and teach me at the same time. You took the time with me and I will keep that with me forever.
Lou, I will miss you and I will always try my best to pass your legacy on to others.
Matt Schaedler
Friend
May 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to Pat, Christine and the entire, extended family. Lou was certainly a very charismatic gentlemen with the energy of a 16 year old the entire time I was lucky enough to know him.
Gods speed to Lou in his journey to what lies beyond. Prayers for peace and blessings to all who were lucky enough to know & be loved by this wonderful man.
Jacki Swartz
May 14, 2020
Lou, you were an inspiration to all of us.
Anna Forder
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved