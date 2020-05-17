Lou,

I will never forget you. I have always thought of you as great mentor. The opportunity to work with you shaped my life from that moment. You taught me so many things that I have carried with me all these years. From the machinist trade to lessons of life. Thank you.

I have not seen you in a while, but think of you often. When I do it is hard to not see you going between your forge and one of the many anvils that all came with a story. Who knew there were so many different hammers! You took the time to show me why and how they all did a different job.

Memories of you running around Strassenfest in your lederhosen when I was just a kid bring a smile and a chuckle.

You always had something to say to me that would make me laugh and teach me at the same time. You took the time with me and I will keep that with me forever.

Lou, I will miss you and I will always try my best to pass your legacy on to others.

Matt Schaedler

Friend