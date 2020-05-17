Dear Pat, Christine, Karen, Lisa, Greg, Richard, Bruce, and Jeffry
I arrived at home after a long day at late afternoon, and received Christine message I did not feel good to start writing to you, I cried for about an hour.
First: Let me offer my condolences to you all, and all grand children, and great grandchildren, and all in loss.
I was privileged to be introduced to Lou and your family in the summer of 1986.
My relationship with Lou, and by extension with the entire family as follows:
1- As a business associate of John 2- He became my friend, and mentor 3- I became his business confidant and sounding board 4- I became his adopted extension of your family to the point that my daughters call him Grandpa Lou.
When I lost my father in 1997 he me home and we drank.
My loss in comparison to yours is insignificant, I lost a real friend that cannot be replaced.
I have traveled to many places, and have meet many people, I have yet to meet anyone like him.
Your adopted son, and brother Mohammad
Mohammad Massoudnia
Friend