Louis Edward Simms

Simms, Louis Edward Louis E. Simms, 88 years, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice Simms; loving father of Michael (Jan) Simms, Patricia (Frank) Polt, Rick (Joan) Simms, Cindy (John) Stearn, Jackie (Randy) Schnurbusch and Pam (Steve) Sutterer. Dearest grandfather of 13, and greatgrandfather of 19. Our dear brother, uncle and friend. Services: A memorial gathering will take place at 8:30 a.m. preceding the Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. 751 Jefferson St., Florissant, MO 63031 In lieu of flowers, checks can be made payable to VAMedCenterJCD (Blind Rehab) and mailed to VA Medical Center, Volunteer Services 915 North Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO 63106-1621
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019
