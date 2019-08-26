Wexberg, Louis Ira

August 19 2019, passed away at home, surrounded by those that loved him after fighting a long battle with aggressive prostate cancer.

Louis "Lou" was born in St. Louis, MO at Jewish Hospital to Milton Wexberg and Ann Wexberg (Edlin) on March 6, 1945. Louis lived most of his years in the river city, and attended Clayton High School where he exceled in sports like wrestling and football, but was an exceptionally talented baseball player. Upon graduation in 1963, Louis pursued studies at Washington University where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics followed by a Master's in political science, and served in the Army Reserves. He taught school, but mostly felt like he was a "born entrepreneur" and after several years of working as a retail manager at Saks, he embarked on what would be a very successful career as a consultant/entrepreneur in multiple business endeavors. Louis had many gifts, including having a wonderful sense of humor which he shared with almost everyone he met. Louis loved Motown and Rock n' Roll music, going to the movies, playing tennis, politics, current events, following economics and cars. He was a challenger of the "status quo", always looking for a way for improvement.

Louis was preceded in death by his father, Milton Wexberg, in 1954, and his mother Ann, in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lauren Wexberg (Lohmeyer), son Nicholas Wexberg, Lauren's children Wesley Lohmeyer, Roman Lohmeyer, Lindsay Lohmeyer, and Nicholas Hanrahan, younger brother Stephen Wexberg in AZ, and niece Margaux Wexberg Sanchez in Kingston NY.

Services: Graveside services Wednesday August 28th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd at Hanley Road. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more

information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE