Ebbesmeyer, Louis J. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Wed., May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley A. Ebbesmeyer (nee Gereau). A Memorial Mass at a later date. A Hutchens Mortuary service.



