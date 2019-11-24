Garr, Louis J., Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Berarducci Garr; dear father of Mary Beth (John) Schwarz, Joe (Marianne), Susan (Mike Koptik), Robert, David (Megan), Anne (Paul Kraemer) Garr; dearest Paw-Paw of 13; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, SLU fan, Cubs fan, recovering attorney, fisherman, eagle scout, list maker, and friend to many.

Upon retirement in 1998, Lou was an Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the May Department Stores. However, those who knew Lou know he never really retired. He loved to work his mind and be challenged every day.

Whenever possible, Lou attended Mass daily and breakfast with friends at local eateries. He loved the outdoors and working as a trustee for the Lay Family Foundation and the Lay Center Sculpture park. He donated his time and talent to better his community, and most importantly, he enjoyed the love of his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends.

He was a graduate of St. Louis University; and a fan of all things SLU. A true Billiken to the end, Lou donated his body to SLU Medical School to support medical education and research.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., on Saturday, November 30, at 2:30 p.m. Reception will follow Mass at the St. Louis Club, 7701 Forsyth Blvd., 63105. If desired Memorials to the Backstoppers Inc. or Birthright STL appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com