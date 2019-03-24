Seyer, Louis L. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Louise Seyer (nee Reckamp); dear father and father-in-law of Christopher (Pamela) Seyer, Leslie (Joseph) Aiello, Julia (Thomas) Luning, Kurt (Barbara) Seyer and Bradley (Crystel) Seyer; dear brother of Loretta (the late Clarence) Chapman and the late Sylvester (Geneva) Seyer, Clarence (Bernice) Seyer, Leona (Walter) Willhelm, Verneda (Milford) King, Vincent (Gloria) Seyer; dear grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 10; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., March 25, 9:30 a.m. to Incarnate Word Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Sunday Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019