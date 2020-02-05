Smith, Louis M.

was born 24 December 1929 in St. Louis and died 30 January 2020 in Kirkwood. He was 90 years old. Louis is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, his brothers Dudley and Bob, and his parents Dudley and Helen. Louis attended Kennard Elementary School where he skipped two grades. At seventeen, he went to, and graduated from, Oberlin College. He met Marilyn in a life-saving class where they were the simulated double-drowning victims. After graduation the couple moved to Minnesota where Louis completed his PhD in Psychology. He accepted a job at Washington University and spent his entire career there. He wrote and published prolifically.

Louis had a passion for participant-observation research and mentored many PhD students. His calling as a researcher suited him to a T. The last four years of his life Lou lived at Manor Grove in Kirkwood where he created, and was supported by, a community of love. Lou lived life to its fullest and when he could no longer have the quality of life he wanted, he made decisions about his death.

Lou was a loving, contemplative, intellectually brilliant and curious man. He will be missed by his daughter, Catee Ryan, his son, Curt Smith, his daughter-in-laws, Lori Ryan and Sandy Smith, his five grandchildren, Holly Smith, Spencer Smith, Emmett Smith, Heather Fiske, and Robin Fiske, and his two great grandchildren, Maxx and Mya.

Services: Lou's Celebration of Life will be on 8 February from 1-4 p.m. at The Marriott Courtyard St. Louis West County in Des Peres. Please come with stories to share about Lou.