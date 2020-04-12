Fleischman, Louis Michael "Mike"

FLEISCHMAN, Louis Michael "Mike", III - passed away peacefully, accompanied by family in the comfort of his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia on April 6th, 2020. His passing comes after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was born to Louis Michael Fleischman, Jr. and Rose Marie (Foley) Fleischman, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the eldest of seven siblings, Robert (Bob) (Joel), John, James (Jim) (Barbara), Janine, Daniel (Dan), and Anne (Will Knese). Beloved husband of the late Krista (Nickerson) Fleischman, father to David (Kristie), Lisa (Tom Sloane), and Jenny, Grandpa to Jacob and Lincoln. Our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's High School in St. Louis. Services: A memorial will be held later this year in St. Louis.