Saale, Louis P. III Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet Saale (nee Cantrell); dear father of Daniel (Larissa) Saale and Michelle (Ryan) Winslow; dear grandfather of Eli, Rowan and Jocelyn; our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, April 29, 1:00 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Service concludes at funeral home.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020.