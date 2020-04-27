Louis P. Saale
Saale, Louis P. III Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet Saale (nee Cantrell); dear father of Daniel (Larissa) Saale and Michelle (Ryan) Winslow; dear grandfather of Eli, Rowan and Jocelyn; our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, April 29, 1:00 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Service concludes at funeral home.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
