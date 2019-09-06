Louis Richard Nolan

Guest Book
  • "My father loved his family, friends, and his dental..."
    - michael nolan
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nolan, Louis Richard

Wed., Sept. 4, 2019. Dr. Nolan practiced dentistry in St. Louis for 40 years. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Kathleen Nolan, son Louis, sister The Honorable Margaret Nolan and brother Thomas.Beloved father of Timothy, Michael (Janet), Thomas, Daniel (Tammy), Ann Duke (Justin). He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He proudly served our country in the United States Navy.

Services: Funeral Mass Fri., Sept. 6, 10 a.m. at the St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason Road. Visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a private burial.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.