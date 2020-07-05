Miller, Louis T.

on Fri, June 26, 2020. He leaves behind a cherished family. He was the beloved husband of Maxine Miller for 51 years; loving father and father-in-law of Susan (Doug) Baldwin, Scott (Carolyn) Miller and Steve (Linda) Miller; adoring grandfather of Andrew, Emily, AJ, Elise, Amy, and David Miller, Malea and Matthew Baldwin; special uncle of Debra (Greg) Pesek; loving great-uncle of Joe, Jason, Jacob and Jenna Pesek. He was a dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, and devoted friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth Miller, brother Bud (Ann) Miller, sisters Elizabeth Miller, Leta Owens and Jacqueline (Al) Alberta. Lou was a proud and active member of the Boy Scouts of America for forty wonderful years. For Funeral Service information please go to Bopp Chapel website, www.boppchapel.com