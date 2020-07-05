1/
Louis T. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Miller, Louis T.

on Fri, June 26, 2020. He leaves behind a cherished family. He was the beloved husband of Maxine Miller for 51 years; loving father and father-in-law of Susan (Doug) Baldwin, Scott (Carolyn) Miller and Steve (Linda) Miller; adoring grandfather of Andrew, Emily, AJ, Elise, Amy, and David Miller, Malea and Matthew Baldwin; special uncle of Debra (Greg) Pesek; loving great-uncle of Joe, Jason, Jacob and Jenna Pesek. He was a dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, and devoted friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Elizabeth Miller, brother Bud (Ann) Miller, sisters Elizabeth Miller, Leta Owens and Jacqueline (Al) Alberta. Lou was a proud and active member of the Boy Scouts of America for forty wonderful years. For Funeral Service information please go to Bopp Chapel website, www.boppchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved