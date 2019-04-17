|
Drescher, Louise A. Passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerhard Drescher; loving mother of Lyn (Tim) Mayer and David Drescher; dearest grandmother of Krislyn, Tim Jr., David and Christopher; dear great-grandmother of 5; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, April 19, 11:00 AM. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of St. Louis. Visitation Thursday 4-8 P.M.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019