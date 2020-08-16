1/
Louise Augusta Bulock
Bulock, Louise Augusta

(nee Mitchell) passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Bulock; loving mother of Joann Hamilton, Toni Hampton, Linda Roettger, Joseph W. Bulock and the late Teri Bulock; dearest grandmother of 9, dear great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial service at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, August 18, 6 p.m. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Laclede Groves, L.S.S., St. Patrick Rock Church, Catawissa, MO or Special Olympics.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
