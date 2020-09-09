Gowen, Louise B.

(nee Gizinski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo F. Gowen, M.D.; dear mother of Patricia Halt, Joe Gowen, Steve (Donna) Gowen, Duke (Jan) Gowen and the late Tom, Leo and Mike Gowen, and Marie (surviving Chris) Lange; dear sister of Helen Wilkes; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral services will be private for family only. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Peregrine Society or Annunciation Catholic Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.