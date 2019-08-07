St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
Louise C. Kerber

Louise C. Kerber Obituary

Kerber, Louise C.

(nee Scholle) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, August 3, 2019. Our dear mother, step-mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister in law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Cure of Ars Catholic Church Thursday, August 8 from 10:00 AM until the funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to Cure of Ars Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
