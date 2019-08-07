|
|
Kerber, Louise C.
(nee Scholle) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, August 3, 2019. Our dear mother, step-mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister in law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at Cure of Ars Catholic Church Thursday, August 8 from 10:00 AM until the funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made to Cure of Ars Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019