|
|
Zdellar, Louise L. 'Weezie'
(nee Castens) Asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her 104th year. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Zdellar; dear mother of Ronald (Carol) Zdellar and Judith (John) McGrath; dear grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 7, dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday February 28, 11:00 a.m. until service at 2:00 p.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lutheran Hour Ministries of St. Louis appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020