Louise L. "Weezie" Zdellar

Louise L. "Weezie" Zdellar Obituary

Zdellar, Louise L. 'Weezie'

(nee Castens) Asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her 104th year. Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Zdellar; dear mother of Ronald (Carol) Zdellar and Judith (John) McGrath; dear grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 7, dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday February 28, 11:00 a.m. until service at 2:00 p.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lutheran Hour Ministries of St. Louis appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
