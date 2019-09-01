Mandel, Louise Levin

died August 30, 2019, beloved wife of Barry Mandel for 58 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lisa Mandel (Ruth Heyman) and Julie Marcus (David); dear grandmother of Max Mandel, Sammy, Lily and Eli Marcus; dear daughter of the late Sam and the late Sylvia Levin; dear sister and sister-in-law of Lois Goldberg (the late Buddy); dear aunt of Steve (Lori), Paul (Susan) and Mark (Amy Weinhaus) Goldberg.

Louise was a vivacious, loving, gregarious, kind, talented mother/grandmother/wife and friend. A graduate of Mary Institute and Washington University, and a lifelong member of Temple Israel; she married Barry Mandel in 1961. They were the last couple to be married at the old Temple Israel on Kingshighway. They had 2 daughters and in addition to being a stay at home mom, Louise was a successful travel agent for more than 20 years. She was an active member of the NCJW, a superlative card player and a Bridge Life Master. We want to express our deepest gratitude for the loving care she received from the staff at Dolan Memory Care and Hope Hospice. She will be missed dearly by her family and enormous circle of lifelong friends.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, 11:00 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd, No visitation prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greater Missouri Chapter or a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.