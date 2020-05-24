Linsin, Louise (nee Berra) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday May 19, 2020 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late John L. Linsin; dear sister of Dorothy Westrich and the late John P. Berra; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. Her loving heart, gentle spirit and countless acts of kindness will be greatly missed. Services: Funeral and burial are private. Memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.