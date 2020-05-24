Louise Linsin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linsin, Louise (nee Berra) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday May 19, 2020 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late John L. Linsin; dear sister of Dorothy Westrich and the late John P. Berra; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. Her loving heart, gentle spirit and countless acts of kindness will be greatly missed. Services: Funeral and burial are private. Memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved