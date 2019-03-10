Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise "Tudy" Reed. View Sign

Reed, Louise Tudy passed away, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Loving mother of Jim (Linda) Reed and Craig (Cindy) Reed; proud grandmother of Lindsey (Matt) Post, Evan (Lindsey) Reed, Jason (Caitlin) Reed, Whitney (Neil) Ostercamp and Michelle Reed; great-grandmother of Amelia, Caroline, Elliot, Micah, Henry, Vivienne and Leslie. Tudy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill. Born in West Frankfort, IL in 1927, Tudy graduated from high school then attended Southern Illinois University. She met her future husband, a purple heart decorated United States Marine, when he returned from the Okinawa battlefield in World War II. Tudy was active member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church (Ballwin) and volunteered for many charitable and community organizations. A super Cardinals fan and avid golfer, Tudy was a former member of Glen Echo and Whitmoor Country Clubs. The family would like to thank the personnel of The Sheridan at Chesterfield for the excellent care and activities provided during the past year. Services: Services are private. Private interment at Bellerive Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at





Reed, Louise Tudy passed away, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Loving mother of Jim (Linda) Reed and Craig (Cindy) Reed; proud grandmother of Lindsey (Matt) Post, Evan (Lindsey) Reed, Jason (Caitlin) Reed, Whitney (Neil) Ostercamp and Michelle Reed; great-grandmother of Amelia, Caroline, Elliot, Micah, Henry, Vivienne and Leslie. Tudy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill. Born in West Frankfort, IL in 1927, Tudy graduated from high school then attended Southern Illinois University. She met her future husband, a purple heart decorated United States Marine, when he returned from the Okinawa battlefield in World War II. Tudy was active member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church (Ballwin) and volunteered for many charitable and community organizations. A super Cardinals fan and avid golfer, Tudy was a former member of Glen Echo and Whitmoor Country Clubs. The family would like to thank the personnel of The Sheridan at Chesterfield for the excellent care and activities provided during the past year. Services: Services are private. Private interment at Bellerive Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations