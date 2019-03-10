Reed, Louise Tudy passed away, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Loving mother of Jim (Linda) Reed and Craig (Cindy) Reed; proud grandmother of Lindsey (Matt) Post, Evan (Lindsey) Reed, Jason (Caitlin) Reed, Whitney (Neil) Ostercamp and Michelle Reed; great-grandmother of Amelia, Caroline, Elliot, Micah, Henry, Vivienne and Leslie. Tudy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill. Born in West Frankfort, IL in 1927, Tudy graduated from high school then attended Southern Illinois University. She met her future husband, a purple heart decorated United States Marine, when he returned from the Okinawa battlefield in World War II. Tudy was active member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church (Ballwin) and volunteered for many charitable and community organizations. A super Cardinals fan and avid golfer, Tudy was a former member of Glen Echo and Whitmoor Country Clubs. The family would like to thank the personnel of The Sheridan at Chesterfield for the excellent care and activities provided during the past year. Services: Services are private. Private interment at Bellerive Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019