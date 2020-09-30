1/1
Louise S. Naumann
Naumann, Louise S.

97, St. Louis, died in her sleep early Sept. 26, 2020 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas. Louise was born on Feb. 7, 1923, in St. Louis, the daughter of David and Louise (Obert) Lukens. She was married to Fred G. Naumann on January 24, 1942, at St. Thomas Aquin Church in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1948. Following her husband's death, Louise graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Maryville College, St. Louis. She was a schoolteacher and retired as principal of St. Thomas of Aquin Elementary School, St. Louis. Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Dolores Gerdes. She is survived by her two sons Fred (Brenda) and Joseph (archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas), her grandchildren David (Dee Dee) and Jodie (Robert) Bridger and several great and great-great grandchildren. Louise and her son Joseph received the Lumen Vitae (Light of Life) medal from St. Benedict's Abbey in 2018. She received the St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Award in 2006. She was a member of the Legion of Mary.

Services: Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on Fri., Oct. 2 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, 4900 Ringer Rd., St. Louis, 63129. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Mon. Oct. 5 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 14251 Nall Ave., St., Leawood, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the One Faith. One Family. One Future . . . in Christ campaign of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. To view a livestream of the funeral Mass, go to: facebook.com/pg/smmaparishstl/videos/. To view a livestream of the memorial Mass, go to: stmichaelcp.org/ecatholic-live.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
