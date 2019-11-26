|
Matthews, LoyDel Emma
(nee Hensley) on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alton Joseph Matthews. Dear mother of Brian (Carol) Matthews and Noreen Ness. Dear grandmother of Michael, Logan, and Emily Ness. Dear sister of David (Carol) Hensley, Cynthia (John) LaClair, and the late Sally Nacy. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Memorial service will be Friday, November 29, 2:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Visitation will be Friday 12:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019