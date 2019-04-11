McCrary, Lt. Colonel Charles E. Sr. 78, retired City of St. Louis Assistant Police Chief, a resident of St. Louis, MO, passed on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He leaves to cherish in his memory: his loving wife, Jeanette R. McCrary; five children, Charles E. McCrary, Jr., Lori A. Johnson (Captain Ronald S. Johnson), Julie D. (Dewayne A.) Hickman, Kelli J. (Katrina) McCrary, and an adopted daughter Melissa (Chris) Anderson; seventeen grand children and six great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia A. (Fred) Green; in-laws, Mattie McCrary, Michael (Brenda) States, Madeline States, and Alan States; a host of other relatives and friends. Services: Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Christ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1314 North Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO. Funeral Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Christ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. and Burial service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5239 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019