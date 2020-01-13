Zeigler, Lt.Ronald

of Marthasville, MO, formerly of St. Louis, MO; passed away on January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosa; dear father of Kamaren, Clayton and Brenton Zeigler; dear grandfather of five; dear brother of Carolyn Damanski and Donald (Helen)Zeigler.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E. 14th St., Washington, MO 63090. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Burial with full military honors in the National Cemetery in Jefferson Barracks. Memorials may be given to Backstoppers.