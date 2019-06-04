|
Flick, Luanne (nee Baehler) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gump Flick, Sr. Dear mother of Thomas Flick, Jr., Dan (Dorothy) Flick, Ann (Phil) Webster and David (Maria Luisa) Flick; dear grandmother of Damen Webster, Emily (Kevin) Tew, Emma (Billy) Yeager, Isabella Flick, Joseph Webster, Cecilia Flick and Lucia Flick; dear sister of Patrick (Claire) Baehler; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 8, 10:45 a.m. to St. Peter's Catholic Church (Kirkwood) for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Birthright appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019