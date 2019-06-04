St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Luanne Flick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luanne Flick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luanne Flick Obituary
Flick, Luanne (nee Baehler) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gump Flick, Sr. Dear mother of Thomas Flick, Jr., Dan (Dorothy) Flick, Ann (Phil) Webster and David (Maria Luisa) Flick; dear grandmother of Damen Webster, Emily (Kevin) Tew, Emma (Billy) Yeager, Isabella Flick, Joseph Webster, Cecilia Flick and Lucia Flick; dear sister of Patrick (Claire) Baehler; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 8, 10:45 a.m. to St. Peter's Catholic Church (Kirkwood) for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Birthright appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now