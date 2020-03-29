Mulawa, Luanne Ida

(nee Habenicht) 59, of St. Charles, MO, Born on October 4, 1960 in Milwaukee, WI and died March 22, 2020. Survived by husband, Dave Mulawa, daughter Emily Cravens (Thomas), sons, David B. and Daniel Mulawa; parents, Ida and Louis Habenicht, sisters, Lori Ress (Henry) and Lynda Zebrick (Craig), many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her brother, Keith Habenicht.

Services: Memorial

Services to be held on a future date. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit baue.com