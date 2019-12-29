Luba A. Altepeter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luba A. Altepeter.
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Obituary
Send Flowers

Altepeter, Luba A.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late August Altepeter; dear mother of Jeanette (late Jerry B.) Wamser and Esther (Philip) Altepeter-Peters; loving grandmother of Zachary Scott Henry.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, January 3rd, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave.; 63109. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon