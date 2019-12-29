Altepeter, Luba A.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late August Altepeter; dear mother of Jeanette (late Jerry B.) Wamser and Esther (Philip) Altepeter-Peters; loving grandmother of Zachary Scott Henry.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, January 3rd, 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave.; 63109. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.

