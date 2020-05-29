Lucas Kennan Parshall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parshall, Lucas Kennan Sat., May 23, 2020. Loving father of Violette Ann and Lucy Rose Parshall; beloved son of Kenneth and Jean Parshall; dear brother of Andrew (Liz) Parshall; loving grandson of Adrian Biggerstaff; dear fiancee of Aleah Giesler; beloved nephew, cousin and friend to all. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Mon., June 1 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Sun., 3:00-9:00 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral
01:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved