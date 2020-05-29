Parshall, Lucas Kennan Sat., May 23, 2020. Loving father of Violette Ann and Lucy Rose Parshall; beloved son of Kenneth and Jean Parshall; dear brother of Andrew (Liz) Parshall; loving grandson of Adrian Biggerstaff; dear fiancee of Aleah Giesler; beloved nephew, cousin and friend to all. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Mon., June 1 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Sun., 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.