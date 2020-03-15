|
|
Martel, Lucette K.
(nee Laflamme), age 100, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 in St. Charles, Missouri, following a brief hospitalization. Lucette Martel was born on September 25, 1919 in Quebec City, Quebec Providence, Canada to Marie Florence King and Joseph Kemner LaFlamme. She married Dr. Dominique A. Martel, M.D. on Sept. 2, 1944 and enjoyed 71 years together raising 8 wonderful children. Lucette is preceded in death by her father, mother, older sister Gabrielle Verge, and younger sister Isabelle Audet. She is survived by 8 children, Louise McDonald (Frank), Helene Lamping, Jean (Debbie), Michel, Andre (Cathy), Claire Russell (Jim), Charles (Christina) and Denise Trull (Tony), 27 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Lucette was a homemaker and loved bicycling, water and snow skiing, sewing, knitting and painting.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Latin Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francois de Sales Church, 2653 Ohio Avenue in St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Affton, MO. A visitation will be held the evening before, Mon., March 16 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinal Mindszenty Foundation, 7800 Bonhomme Ave., St. Louis, MO 63105. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020