Fournier, Lucien Francis Ph.D

82, of St. Louis, MO died peacefully at his home on September 10, 2019, with his wife and children at his side.

He was born in Central Falls, RI on October 20, 1936, son of the late Albert and Yvonne (Mercier) Fournier. He grew up in Providence, RI and earned degrees from Providence College, University of Detroit Mercy, and the University of Notre Dame where he met and married his wife of 51 years, Barbara Rys Fournier. He served on the faculty of the English Department at Saint Louis University for 43 years and a long-time active member of St. Joan of Arc Parish.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joseph Fournier. He is survived by his wife, son Mark Fournier, daughter Dr. Mary Fournier (Dr. Lawrence Heller), grandchildren Grace and Hannah Heller, sister Beatrice Donovan (James) of Providence RI, brother Michael Fournier (Sandra) of Plainfield, CT, sisters-in-law Margaret Haefliger (Donald) of Elgin, IL, and Claire Fournier of Sparks, NV, along with nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Services: Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Visitaton September 13th, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral 10 a.m. September 14th at St. Joan of Arc Church.