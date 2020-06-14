Schmoll, Lucille A.

(nee Follendorf) Monday, June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Schmoll Sr.; dear mother of Donald (Cindy) and Alan (Lori) Schmoll; dear grandmother of David (Victoria) Schmoll, Kim (A.J.) Buxton, Rachel, Matthew and Hannah Schmoll; dear great-grandmother of Kaden and Rhett; our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Private services were held at Kutis Affton Chapel, with private burial at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.