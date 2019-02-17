Withington, Lucille Adele (nee Schlather) at the age of 102. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Nicholas Withington; loving mother of Carol L. Hake (Jon), Robert C. Withington (Maria), Mary Ann Rose (Darren Zimmerle) and the late Richard W. Withington (survived by Donna); dear grandmother of nine, greatgrandmother of eleven, greatgreat-grandmother of three; loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A Memorial Service is being planned for a future day and time that will be announced. A private committal service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery. No visitation. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019