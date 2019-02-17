Lucille Adele Withington

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Adele Withington.

Withington, Lucille Adele (nee Schlather) at the age of 102. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Nicholas Withington; loving mother of Carol L. Hake (Jon), Robert C. Withington (Maria), Mary Ann Rose (Darren Zimmerle) and the late Richard W. Withington (survived by Donna); dear grandmother of nine, greatgrandmother of eleven, greatgreat-grandmother of three; loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A Memorial Service is being planned for a future day and time that will be announced. A private committal service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery. No visitation. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL

logo
Funeral Home
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.