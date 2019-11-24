|
|
Luck, Lucille Grace
(nee Monaco) Fortified in Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., Nov. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Battista (Bob) Calcaterra and William Luck; dear mother of Barbara Braasch, Joseph Calcaterra and Marie Miceli; dear grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 8; our aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Service Mon., Nov., 25, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Fenton, 9 a.m. Mass following at 10 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Piazza Imo which shall be used to install a naming right memorial at the Piazza. Donations can be mailed to: Piazza Imo - Lucy Luck, 2413 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019