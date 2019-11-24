St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Fenton, MO
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Lucille Grace Luck Obituary

Luck, Lucille Grace

(nee Monaco) Fortified in Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., Nov. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Battista (Bob) Calcaterra and William Luck; dear mother of Barbara Braasch, Joseph Calcaterra and Marie Miceli; dear grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 8; our aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Service Mon., Nov., 25, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Fenton, 9 a.m. Mass following at 10 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Piazza Imo which shall be used to install a naming right memorial at the Piazza. Donations can be mailed to: Piazza Imo - Lucy Luck, 2413 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Kutis Affton Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
