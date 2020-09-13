1/
Lucille M. Grelle
Grelle, Lucille M.

(nee Wasinger) 94, passed peacefully on September 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul C. Grelle and 9 siblings. Loving mother of Paul (Karon), Frank (Debbie), Dennis (Marion), Barbara (Ed) Lowes and Kenneth (Carol). Dear grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 28, great-great-grandmother of 7. Loving sister of Sr. Bernita Wasinger SSND. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Monday, September 14th, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus, 10235 Ashbrook Dr. (Bissell Hills). Visitation at church 10:00 a.m.. to 11:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Donations to Alzheimer's or Masses preferred. Masks will be required in Church. A BUCHHOLZ Mortuary Service.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
