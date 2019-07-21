Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille M. "Lucy" Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meyer, Lucille Lucy M. (82), nee Fenton, of Frankfort, MI, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed peacefully, amongst family, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Paul Oliver LTC facility in Frankfort, MI. Lucy and her husband of 36 years, William Bill Meyer, retired early, to their home, The Last Hurrah, on Crystal Lake in Frankfort, Michigan. Lucy never met a stranger, loved to laugh, dance, and sing silly songs. When asked how she'd like to be remembered, Lucy said I've had a wonderful life and passed very happy. I want all of my family to know that I loved them and was very proud of each of them, till death and beyond. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard (Mike) Gilligan and great-grandson, Reed Dempewolf, her parents, Robert & Martha (Young) Fenton and sisters, Louise Schneider, Mary Johnson and Roberta (Bert) Toth. Lucy is survived by her husband, Bill Meyer, her children Donna (John) Stein of Nevada, IA, Micki (Mark) Keklikian, Bernard Bernie (Christina) Gilligan, Daniel Dan (Jacki) Gilligan, all of St. Louis, MO and step-children Rus Meyer of Apex, NC and Natalie Casper of Mt. Pleasant, WI, 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as dear cousins and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. Lucy's family gives special thanks to the caring & compassionate caregivers at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI and Paul Oliver LTC in Frankfort, MI. A celebration of Lucy's Life will be held in St. Louis, MO, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3pm at First Unity Church, 4753 Butler Hill Rd, 63128. Family and friends will gather after the service, at Elks Lodge, 6330 Heege Rd., Affton, MO 63123 to share a meal and stories. Lucy's ashes will be scattered at The Last Hurrah in Frankfort, MI.

