More Obituaries for Lucille Morrissey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Morrissey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille M. Morrissey Obituary
Morrissey, Lucille M. (nee Goessling), Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late James E. Morrissey; dear mother of Patricia Edward) LaFaver, James (Erin) Morrissey, Jean (Jeffrey) Bloeser and William (Tami) Morrissey; proud grandmother of Andrew and Matthew LaFaver, Madelaine, Carter and Maggie Morrissey, Abigail, Colin and Benjamin Bloeser, Carson, Kennedy, Payton, and Drake Morrissey; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Masses, The St. Louis Zoo or Rosati-Kain High School. Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
