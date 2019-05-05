|
Morrissey, Lucille M. (nee Goessling), Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving wife of the late James E. Morrissey; dear mother of Patricia Edward) LaFaver, James (Erin) Morrissey, Jean (Jeffrey) Bloeser and William (Tami) Morrissey; proud grandmother of Andrew and Matthew LaFaver, Madelaine, Carter and Maggie Morrissey, Abigail, Colin and Benjamin Bloeser, Carson, Kennedy, Payton, and Drake Morrissey; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Masses, The St. Louis Zoo or Rosati-Kain High School. Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019