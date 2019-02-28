|
Carson, Lucille Nora (nee Hagler), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 98, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Norman W. Carson for over 60 years; loving mother of Douglas (Peggy) Carson, Lisa Fujawa and the late Gary (surviving Nancy (Mike) Schicker) Carson; adoring grandmother of Kristofor (Rachel), Michael (Jamie), Stephen (Alyssa Predico) Carson, Christina Kiki Carson-Roberds, Matthew Carson, Sarah and Savannah Fujawa and step-grandmother of Lana (David) Huelster, Larry (Shannon) Thrower, Laura (Jeffrey) Stewart and cherished great-grandmother. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019