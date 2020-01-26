|
DeSantis, Lucille R.
(nee Perrone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jean A. DeSantis; loving mother of Dennis (Kristi) DeSantis, David DeSantis and Debra Becker; adoring grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 14. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.Lucille loved snow skiing, bowling, and playing Bingo and Poker. Services: Memorial visitation at Cure of Ars Catholic Church (670 S. Laclede Station Rd., 63119) on Tues., Jan. 28, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Charities or a appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020