St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille DeSantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille R. DeSantis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille R. DeSantis Obituary

DeSantis, Lucille R.

(nee Perrone) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jean A. DeSantis; loving mother of Dennis (Kristi) DeSantis, David DeSantis and Debra Becker; adoring grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 14. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.Lucille loved snow skiing, bowling, and playing Bingo and Poker. Services: Memorial visitation at Cure of Ars Catholic Church (670 S. Laclede Station Rd., 63119) on Tues., Jan. 28, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment J.B. National Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Charities or a appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now