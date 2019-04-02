Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille "Libby" (Nissenbaum) Tullman. View Sign



died on March 31, 2019 at age 103. Libby was born in St. Louis to Joe and Sophie Nissenbaum on June 28, 1915. She was a devoted wife to the late Manuel Tullman for 62 years. Libby was a proud and loving mother and mother-in-law to two sons, Dr. Gerald (Gail) Tullman and Dr. Michael (Cathy) Tullman and a caring, devoted and loving grandmother to Jill (David Adelstein) Tullman, Dr. Mark (Gabrielle) Tullman, Laura Tullman, Jennifer (Aviv) Tullman-Botzer, Jessica (Justin) Levine, and Andrea

Tullman. She was blessed to be great-grandmother to Noah, Emma, and Manny Adelstein and Anya and Julia Tullman. Libby was the dear older sister to the late Max (late Irene)

Nissenbaum and Ruth (late Max) Elbom. She was a very special dear aunt to Susan Rich, Harlan Nissenbaum, Robert (Aly)

Nissenbaum, Judy Cameron, the late Mark (Janet) Elbom, Ida (late Harold) Motchan, the late Irv (Roberta) Tullman, the late Sylvia (late Morrie) Moss, and the late Larry (late Marlene)

Richman. Libby served as a role model and inspiration to all, including many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She always attributed her length of days to the fact that she was blessed to be surrounded by loving family and friends. She will be missed by them all.

Thank you to the many caring health care providers at Delmar Gardens West.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday, April 2, 11:00 am at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. Interment following service at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Contributions can be made to Traditional Congregation, 12437 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO 63141 or to the . Please visit

