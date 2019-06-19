|
Graham, Lucinda M. Cindy (nee Storr) Asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Herbert Graham and the mother of the late Steven Howard Graham; stepmother of Phyllis Ann and Jerry King, Karen and Robert Mohr, Stacy and Bob Virga, and W. Scot and Lucy Graham; grandmother of Aaron and Amanda King, Jason and Jessica Mohr, and Forrest and Grant Graham; greatgrandmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. with services following at 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church or . A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 19, 2019