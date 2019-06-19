St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Lucinda M. "Cindy" Graham

Lucinda M. "Cindy" Graham Obituary
Graham, Lucinda M. Cindy (nee Storr) Asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Herbert Graham and the mother of the late Steven Howard Graham; stepmother of Phyllis Ann and Jerry King, Karen and Robert Mohr, Stacy and Bob Virga, and W. Scot and Lucy Graham; grandmother of Aaron and Amanda King, Jason and Jessica Mohr, and Forrest and Grant Graham; greatgrandmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd., at 9:30 a.m. with services following at 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church or . A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 19, 2019
