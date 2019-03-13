Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucinda "Cindy" Ostmann. View Sign

Ostmann, Lucinda Cindy Former State Representative Lucinda Cindy Ostmann (née Depping) died March 10 in St. Peters, Missouri at the age of 80. Cindy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; daughters LaDawn of St. Louis and Tracy (Paul) OstmannHaschke of Chicago; two grandchildren, Morgan and Beckman; brother, Kim (Nora) of Bethalto, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was born in Wellston, Missouri to Harry and Jessie Depping. After graduation from Berkeley High School, Cindy earned a bachelor's degree and an advanced certification in Library Science from Lindenwood College. After teaching elementary school for seven years, Cindy became a domestic goddess and frequent volunteer at her daughters' school. Dedicated to community service, Cindy served on the Fort Zumwalt Board of Education from 19781990, five years a president. In recognition of her contributions, Fort Zumwalt's 15th elementary school was named Ostmann Elementary in 2002. In 1992, Cindy was elected to the 90th General Assembly, where she was an advocate for education, victim's rights, and mental health issues until her retirement in 2002. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Cindy was known for her sense of humor, impeccable style, and her green thumb. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at Caswell Beach, NC, and spoiling her grandkids. Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 17, 1:30 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Five Acres Animal Shelter, 1099 Pralle Lane, St. Charles, MO. Visit





Ostmann, Lucinda Cindy Former State Representative Lucinda Cindy Ostmann (née Depping) died March 10 in St. Peters, Missouri at the age of 80. Cindy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; daughters LaDawn of St. Louis and Tracy (Paul) OstmannHaschke of Chicago; two grandchildren, Morgan and Beckman; brother, Kim (Nora) of Bethalto, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was born in Wellston, Missouri to Harry and Jessie Depping. After graduation from Berkeley High School, Cindy earned a bachelor's degree and an advanced certification in Library Science from Lindenwood College. After teaching elementary school for seven years, Cindy became a domestic goddess and frequent volunteer at her daughters' school. Dedicated to community service, Cindy served on the Fort Zumwalt Board of Education from 19781990, five years a president. In recognition of her contributions, Fort Zumwalt's 15th elementary school was named Ostmann Elementary in 2002. In 1992, Cindy was elected to the 90th General Assembly, where she was an advocate for education, victim's rights, and mental health issues until her retirement in 2002. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Cindy was known for her sense of humor, impeccable style, and her green thumb. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at Caswell Beach, NC, and spoiling her grandkids. Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 17, 1:30 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Five Acres Animal Shelter, 1099 Pralle Lane, St. Charles, MO. Visit Baue.com Funeral Home Baue Funeral & Memorial Center

3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

(636) 946-7811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close