Ostmann, Lucinda Cindy Former State Representative Lucinda Cindy Ostmann (née Depping) died March 10 in St. Peters, Missouri at the age of 80. Cindy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; daughters LaDawn of St. Louis and Tracy (Paul) OstmannHaschke of Chicago; two grandchildren, Morgan and Beckman; brother, Kim (Nora) of Bethalto, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was born in Wellston, Missouri to Harry and Jessie Depping. After graduation from Berkeley High School, Cindy earned a bachelor's degree and an advanced certification in Library Science from Lindenwood College. After teaching elementary school for seven years, Cindy became a domestic goddess and frequent volunteer at her daughters' school. Dedicated to community service, Cindy served on the Fort Zumwalt Board of Education from 19781990, five years a president. In recognition of her contributions, Fort Zumwalt's 15th elementary school was named Ostmann Elementary in 2002. In 1992, Cindy was elected to the 90th General Assembly, where she was an advocate for education, victim's rights, and mental health issues until her retirement in 2002. In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Cindy was known for her sense of humor, impeccable style, and her green thumb. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at Caswell Beach, NC, and spoiling her grandkids. Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 17, 1:30 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Five Acres Animal Shelter, 1099 Pralle Lane, St. Charles, MO. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019