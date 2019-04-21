Brigham, Jr., Lucius W. Jim of Brentwood, MO, age 94, passed peacefully on April 16, 2019. He was born in Evanston, IL on March 21, 1925. He married Willodean Gray of OK on December 22, 1949. Jim was preceded in death by his parents (L.W. and Martha), his brother (Don), and Willodean. Jim was a Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. He also served as troop leader for several troops in the area. At 18, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in the Pacific arena. He served from 1943 to 1959 with an honorable discharge. He enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad, reading about the Civil War, and serving many years as an Election Official. Jim resided in Brentwood for over 60 years. He was a member of Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ. He worked for the Oklahoma Highway Department, Sverdrup and Parcel, the City of Brentwood, and Brigham & Associates, Engineers. He was a long-time member of the Brentwood Noon Day Optimist Club. Jim was a loving husband of 59 years; proud father of Patricia Knowles, Lucius W. Brigham III, and Melissa (Duane) Whiteman; loving grandfather of Sean and Megan Knowles and Amber (Nick) Vatterott; and the doting great-grandfather of Hemi and Colt Vatterott; uncle to Blake Brigham and Jeff Brigham. Services: Visitation will be on April 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ Endowment Fund or . The funeral service will be a private ceremony at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery with full military honors. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary