Hanneke, Luke Fredrick

Born on December 13, 2019 to Lawrence and Vanessa Hanneke. Brother of Lawrence (Little Larry). He was born with Downs Syndrome and was a joy to all who knew him. He was asleep with Jesus June 6, 2020 and went to heaven. Loving grandson of Linda Goddard, Jimmy Mason, and Betty Sue and Don Hanneke. If desired, donations may be made to www.dsags.org, 8531 Page, St. Louis, MO 63114. There will be private services.