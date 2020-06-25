Lula Fredia Torbert
Torbert, Lula Fredia

died June 16, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Lula leaves to cherish her six children; Bobbette Quinlan (Terrence), Bobby Torbert Jr. (Marianne), Bonita Torbert, Brandia Torbert, Byron Torbert, and Barrett Torbert. Four grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: The visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from

4 p.m. - 8p.m., and the service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the William C. Harris Funeral Home/Spanish Lake Chapel. The family will hold a private interment service at Jefferson Barracks on Monday, June 29, 2020.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2020.
