Mezines, Lula age 91, peacefully passed away on May 24, 2020. Proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years Pete Mezines. She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 sons, George (Andrea), William (Marianna) and Tom Mezines, grandchildren, Cassandra (Ryan) Smith and Vanessa Mezines, and dear nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. Lula, a Greek immigrant, arrived in the United States at the age of 28 to pursue the American Dream. A devoted mother and homemaker, Lula deeply cared for her family and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. As the matriarch of the family, Lula's guidance and wisdom will be truly missed, but she will be forever in our hearts. Services: Funeral service at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. (service is closed to the public and will be livestreamed on the church YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpq0nRif_OniEuN5dOra0nA). Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Next Hundred Years. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.