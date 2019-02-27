St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Whitener, Lurene (nee White), Entered into her Heavenly home on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late TC Whitener; loving mother of Brenda (Mike) Willard, David Whitener and the late Jackie Ray Whitener, Larry (survived by Margaret) Whitener and Roger Whitener; adored grandmother and great-grandmother; cherished aunt of Jackie White and Mary Widitz, and many other nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, March 1st from 4 p.m. until the time of service 6 p.m. Interment private, Baker Cemetery (Marble Hill, MO). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vitas Hospice, 1487 US Hwy. 61, Ste. C, Festus, MO 63028 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
