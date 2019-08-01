|
Byrne, Lydia Anne was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. She is the daughter of Robert C Byrne Jr and Madeleine Byrne, sister to Ellen, Madeleine, Gabrielle, Margaret, Robert C. III, granddaughter of the late William Wall and Joan Wall and the late Dr. Robert C Byrne and Phyllis Byrne, and friend to many. She attended Villa Duchesne Sacred Heart School and was in the process of earning a Bachelor of Arts from St. Louis University. In her 19 years, she managed to live life to the fullest. Lydia's love of life inspired everyone around her. She was an awarded artist, traveled the world, started a business, and made meaningful connections with all those around her. Lydia was known for her quick humor, creativity, and inspiring outlook on life. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Services: Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell, 63108. Visitation will be at the Church starting at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Villa Duchesne/Oak Hill School. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019