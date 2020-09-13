1/
Lydia Rombauer Brown
Brown, Lydia Rombauer

1914 – 2020. Lydia Rombauer Brown, of St. Louis, passed peacefully of natural causes on September 8, 2020 after nearly 107 years of a full and robust life.

Lydia, born January 13, 1914 in St. Louis, was one of three children of Marie Arendes Meyer and Roderick William Rombauer, Sr. Lydia's brother Roderick and sister Marjorie predeceased her. Lydia was in one of the first graduating class of Villa Duchene School and went on to Briarcliff College. She married John Young Brown, Jr. in 1942, who predeceased her in 2011 after nearly 70 years together. Diddy, as she is affectionally known by family and friends, is survived by a large and loving family including two sons John Young Brown, III (Martha Schmidt); Dixon Rombauer Brown (Marguerite Brogan); seven grandchildren Rebecca, Molly, John, Elsa, Barkley, Hunter and Graham; and, nine great-grandchildren Jack, Will, Alex, Patrick, Katie, Lucy, Hunter, Halliden and Lydia.

Services: Private interment will be at Bellefontaine Cemetery with no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmel of St. Joseph, 9150 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
