Ven John, Lydia Friday, April 17, 2020. Age 92, passed away peacefully in Houston, TX. Lydia was born in Manchester, England on March 15, 1928 and was a World War II "war bride" of her late husband Harry Ven John of St. Louis. She was a proud American citizen and thoroughly enjoyed the life she led in St. Louis with Harry and their 2 daughters. Lydia is survived by daughter Debbie Lasker and her husband Henry and daughter Karen Hacker. Due to current health concerns a limited walk through with 10 people or less will be held at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann. Please make a donation to your favorite charity in Lydia's honor in lieu of flowers. www.colliersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020.