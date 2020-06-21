Eichborn, Lyle K.
Age 88, of St. Louis on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol M. Eichborn (nee Whanger). Lyle was an Army veteran and spent many years as a principal and teacher in the St. Louis Public School District. He and Carol enjoyed music, theater, good food, and they traveled extensively. In lieu of flowers or memorials, consider supporting your favorite Italian restaurant in Lyle's memory. A KUTIS AFFTON service.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.